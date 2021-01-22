👟 Facility Records Fall on Day One of the Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two Anschutz Pavilion records were broken on the first day of the Jayhawk Classic on Friday, as Zach Bradford broke the pole vault facility record and Gleb Dudarev broke the weight throw facility record.

Bradford, competing in the men’s pole vault, opened at 5.35m (17-6.5 ft.) before working his way up to 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.). Bradford cleared the bar at 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.) on his third attempt, before missing on all three attempts at 5.70m (18-8.25 ft.). Bradford’s facility records bests his mark of 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.) set at the 2020 Jayhawk Classic.

Dudarev, competing unattached, initially broke his own facility record on his third attempt, throwing 24.39m (80-00 ft.), before improving on his mark on the following attempt, throwing 24.82m (81-5 ft.). Dudarev’s mark breaks his own facility record of 24.38m (80-00 ft.) set at last year’s Jayhawk Classic.

Competing in their first pentathlon of the new year, junior Toni Englund and sophomore Alice Boasso got started on a high note, as Englund finished with a personal best 3,840 points to win the meet, while Boasso finished with 3,555 points to place second.

In day one of the men’s heptathlon, senior Grant Downes led the way for the Jayhawks, winning all four events. Downes finished day one with 2,752 points, followed by sophomore Clay Eckert in second with 2,389 points.

On the track, freshman Cameron Wilmington raced to a second-place finish in the men’s 60 meters in 7.00, while junior Anna Siemens won the women’s 400 meters in 55.84.

Kansas will continue the Jayhawk Classic on Saturday, with events beginning at 11 a.m., CT. The meet will be streamed live on the Kansas Track & Field Facebook account.