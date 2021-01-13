🏀 Game Preview: at No. 21/20 Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) is slated to play its third Big 12 game of the season Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. (CT) against the No. 21/20 Texas Longhorns (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) in the Frank Erwin Center. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and can also be heard on the Jayhawks Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez on the call.
The Jayhawks return to the court for the first time since their victory over New Mexico State last month in Allen Fieldhouse. KU earned the 78-59 win over the Aggies behind 14 points by Holly Kersgieter, while four other Jayhawks scored in double figures to end the non-conference slate for KU.
Kansas enters the contest ranked sixth in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game (33.0) and is second in the Big 12 behind No. 6/6 Baylor (34.1). The Jayhawks also rank in the top-25 (21st) in rebound margin, recording a 10.9 rebound per game advantage through seven games this season.
GAME 8
Date: Thursday, Jan. 14
Location: Austin, Texas
Arena: Frank Erwin Center
Tip Time: 7 p.m. (CT)
TV: Longhorn Network
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: No. 21/20 Texas
No. 21/20 Texas enters the game against Kansas 8-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play and is coached by Vic Schaefer in his first season as head coach of the program. Schaefer has previous stops at Sam Houston and Mississippi State, tallying a career record of 309-174.
The Longhorns last played Jan. 9 at West Virginia, falling to the Mountaineers 92-58. Joanne Allen Taylor led UT with 12 points, while Celeste Taylor tallied 10 points.
Texas opened the season 3-0 before dropping the Big 12/SEC Challenge game to then-No. 12/13 Texas A&M. After beating Idaho to move to 4-1, Texas had games postponed against Tennessee and Kansas before beating Drake Dec. 18. UT rattled off three-consecutive wins before its lost at West Virginia.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
• Julie Brosseau and Holly Kersgieter are tied for first in the NCAA and the Big 12 in free-throw percentage (1.000).
• Kersgieter is 44th in the NCAA and second in the Big 12 in three-point field-goal percentage (45.2%).
• Aniya Thomas is third in the Big 12 in steals per game, averaging 2.00 steals per contest.
• Ioanna Chatzileonti averages 7.4 defensive rebounds per game, ranking her third in the Big 12 and 27th nationally.
• Chatzileonti ranks fifth in the Big 12 in blocked shots per game (1.86), and 61st in the NCAA.
UP NEXT
Kansas continues its Texas road trip at TCU Sunday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., in Fort Worth, Texas at the Schollmaier Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and also available to listen live on the Jayhawk Radio Network.