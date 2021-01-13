🏀 Game Preview: at No. 21/20 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) is slated to play its third Big 12 game of the season Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. (CT) against the No. 21/20 Texas Longhorns (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) in the Frank Erwin Center. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and can also be heard on the Jayhawks Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez on the call.

The Jayhawks return to the court for the first time since their victory over New Mexico State last month in Allen Fieldhouse. KU earned the 78-59 win over the Aggies behind 14 points by Holly Kersgieter, while four other Jayhawks scored in double figures to end the non-conference slate for KU.

Kansas enters the contest ranked sixth in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game (33.0) and is second in the Big 12 behind No. 6/6 Baylor (34.1). The Jayhawks also rank in the top-25 (21st) in rebound margin, recording a 10.9 rebound per game advantage through seven games this season.