🏈 Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Carolina

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ Kansas couldnโ€™t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks, 38-23, at David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. KU would outscore the Chanticleers, 20-10, in the second half.

Playing before an empty stadium due to COVID-19, Coastal Carolina turned three Kansas first-half turnovers into 21 points as the Chanticleers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to go up 28-0. Kansas redshirt-freshman kicker Jacob Borcila connected on 47-yard field goal as time expired to make the score 28-3 at the intermission.

After stalling Coastal Carolinaโ€™s opening drive of the second half, Kansas went 89 yards in 15 plays with junior quarterback Miles Kendrick hitting senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Kendrick then connected with senior Kwamie Lassiter II on the two-point conversion to make the score 28-11. For the game, Kendrick completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for a total of 156 yards and two touchdowns. Parchment hauled in six receptions for 54 yards on the night, also scoring one touchdown.

Kansasโ€™ defense then forced a Coastal Carolina three-and-out and on its next drive. KU sophomore running back Velton Gardner raced 61 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-17 after three quarters. It would be the closest the Jayhawks would come in the second half. Gardner ended the night as KUโ€™s leading rusher with 81 yards on 11 carries.

Coastal Carolina then went on an 81-yard drive with a two-yard score by quarterback Grayson McCall to make it 35-17, but KU would once again respond. Kendrick hit Lassiter with a five-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-23. Lassiter hauled in five catches for 63 yards for the game.

The Chanticleers would add a late field goal to give Coastal Carolina its second-straight win in as many seasons versus KU, with a final score of 38-23.

Next, Kansas will take a week off and open Big 12 play at Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff time and television designation for the KU-BU contest have yet to be announced.