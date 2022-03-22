🏀 Gradey Dick Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Kansas men’s basketball signee Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, is the 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year announced March 22. Dick joins former KU standout and NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins who won the honor in 2012-13 while playing at Huntington (Va.) Prep.

Dick is a two-time Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year having won the honor in 2019-20 at Wichita Collegiate and 2021-22 at Sunrise Christian Academy. This past season at Sunrise, Dick averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds which shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point range.

Dick signed with Kansas in November 2021. He is a 2022 McDonald’s All-American who was a semifinalist for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year and later named 2022 Naismith Boys HS All-America Second Team. Last summer Dick was a member of Team USA that won the to a gold medal at the 2021 Under 18 3-on-3 World Cup in Hungary.

A five-star recruit, Dick is ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com, No. 24 by 247sports.com and No. 24 by Rivals.com.