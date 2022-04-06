🏈 Hawk Talk With Lance Leipold Set for Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A special edition of Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold Presented by Kansas Lottery will be held Thursday, April 7 at Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence in advance of the program’s Spring Preview on Saturday.

Leipold will be joined by the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni in an hour-long live show. The two will recap Spring Football, be joined by player guests and preview Saturday’s Spring Preview, set for April 9 at 1 p.m., at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Leipold and the Jayhawks began spring practice on Feb. 28 and have their final practice of the spring set for Thursday, before Saturday’s Spring Preview. This marks the first Spring Football Leipold has had with the Jayhawks.

