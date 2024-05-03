🎾 Heike Janse van Vuuren Selected to Compete in Prestigious Billie Jean King Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore Heike Janse van Vuuren was selected by her home country of South Africa to compete in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Billie Jean King Cup is among the premiere international tennis tournaments, featuring some of the top talent from around the World. Van Vuuren, representing her home country of South Africa, will begin play in Kenya from June 10-17.

“I am thrilled for Heike to be chosen to represent South Africa in the Billy Jean King Cup,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “Outside of the Olympics, in the sport of tennis, this is the highest honor you can receive from your country. To represent your country in any sport is one of the biggest honors you can receive. I know Heike is so proud of where she comes from, and this means so much to her.”

Van Vuuren, a sophomore from Georgia, South Africa, has had a promising start to her KU career, compiling a 21-15 record in singles. This past season, van Vuuren compiled an 11-9 record in No. 3 singles and an 11-8 overall record in doubles pairings.

As a freshman, van Vuuren was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team and All-Big 12 Second Team in doubles in 2023.

Prior to Kansas, van Vuuren was the #1 junior tennis player in South Africa and was ranked as high as #62 in the ITF Junior World Rankings.