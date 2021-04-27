🏌️‍♂️ Hillier, Duquette Inside Top 20 at Big 12 Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team improved its score by 22 shots Tuesday in the third round of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes.

The Jayhawks shot a combined 279 after posting a 301 in the second round and a 303 in the first round. Kansas currently sits in seventh place at +43. Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are all tied for the lead at +16.

In Tuesday’s third round, the Jayhawks had two players – Luke Kluver and Harry Hillier – finish under par. Kluver shot a two-under 68, while Hillier fired a one-under 69. Ben Sigel and William Duquette each finished with matching one-over 71s. Hillier is leading the way for Kansas through three rounds and is tied for 15th at +9. Duquette is tied for 20th at +11.

“Conditions were a little different today, and we played better,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We got punched in the nose yesterday, but we got back up and fought again today. Luke and Harry were under par and Ben and William were one-over. We need everyone playing well on Wednesday, and see if we can catch a couple of teams.”

Kluver, like the rest of the Jayhawks, teed off on No. 10 on Tuesday and shot a two-under 33 to get his day started with a pair of birdies. On his back nine, he had two birdies and he eagled the par-five seventh hole. He is tied for 39th overall.

Hillier was also two under on his front nine with two birdies. He is -4 through three rounds on par-fives and is second in the field in par-five scoring. Sigel, who is tied for 33rd, had three birdies on his card in the round and shot a 33 on his back nine. Duquette also had three birdies on his card with a 34 on his back nine.

Sion Audrain fired a 75. He is tied for 46th.

Kansas will play its final 18 holes Wednesday. Live stats can be followed via Golfstat.