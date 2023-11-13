🏀 Hunter Dickinson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 4-of-4 from three-point range to be named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. This is the first weekly honor for Dickinson and a KU player in 2023-24.

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Dickinson scored 21 points in just 24 minutes in his Kansas debut against North Carolina Central on Nov. 6, which ended with a 99-56 win for the Jayhawks. Dickinson went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and was almost perfect from the field, going 8-for-9 with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and one steal.

In Kansas’ 99-61 win against Manhattan College on Nov. 10, Dickinson posted 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. Dickinson has scored in double figures 85 times in his career, including in both of his games at Kansas. Against Manhattan, Dickinson secured his 800th career rebound.

No. 1 Kansas (2-0) is set for action against No. 17 Kentucky (2-0) at the United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for the State Farm Champions Classic. The contest will be aired on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. CT. Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas, 24-11, and this will be the 11th time in the last 13 seasons the two blue bloods will meet (since 2011-12). Kansas has won five of the last seven meetings, with the series being tied at 2-2 in the Champions Classic.