🏀 Jayhawks at West Virginia for Midweek Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas takes a two-game conference win streak on the road to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will be the second conference meeting of the season between the two teams, with KU winning the first 77-58 at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 18.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT from the WVU Coliseum and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas completed a season sweep against Texas Tech on Saturday, defeating the Lady Raiders 78-67 to improve to 16-7 on the year and 6-6 in Big 12 play. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with her 16th double-double of the season, matching her career-high with 24 points to go with 11 rebounds.

On Monday, Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season after recording double-doubles in KU’s wins over TCU and Texas Tech. Jackson averaged 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the week, while shooting 75.0% (15-20) from the field. Jackson has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and she is one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

The Jayhawks win over Texas Tech put KU head coach Brandon Schneider on the verge of a major milestone, as the 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year picked up his 499th career victory as a collegiate head coach. Schneider goes for win No. 500 at West Virginia and would become the 32nd active coach in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball to reach the milestone with a victory.

Zakiyah Franklin recorded her sixth game this season with 20+ points as she scored 20 points at Texas Tech. Franklin, who is second on the team with 14.9 points per game for the year, surpassed the 1,300-point mark for her career and is currently 18th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,315 points.

Holly Kersgieter was one three-pointer shy of her season-high as the senior went 4-for-7 from downtown to finish with 18 points at Texas Tech. Kersgieter has hit seven threes in the past two games, giving her 188 for her career, which ranks fourth in KU history. She is third on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game while leading KU with 44 made threes this season.

KU has won three straight matchups against West Virginia and will be searching for a season-sweep of the Mountaineers on Wednesday. The Jayhawks outscored WVU 57-24 in the second half to turn a 14-point halftime deficit into a 77-58 victory on Jan. 18 in Lawrence.

The all-time series between Kansas and West Virginia dates back to 1992, with WVU holding a 16-7 advantage. Last season, KU snapped a 13-game win streak by the Mountaineers and now the Jayhawks have won three straight games in the series. Kansas is 3-8 all-time against WVU in Morgantown.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are back home on Sunday, Feb. 19 to conclude the season series against No. 15 Oklahoma. Tipoff at Allen Fieldhouse is set for 2 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.