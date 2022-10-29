⛳️ Jayhawks Complete Day 2 at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Kansas women’s golf completed the second round at the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose Saturday. The Jayhawks improved three shots from round one with a 295 (+11) and are in 14th place.

Kansas’ Johanna Ebner shot 1-over par 72 Saturday and her two-round 145 (+3) has the sophomore tied for 25th in the 89-golfer field. KU senior Pear Pooratanaopa also shot a 72 on Saturday and is two shots behind Ebner at +5 (147), which is tied for 39th.

KU sophomore Jordan Rothman is at 155 (+8), followed by senior Esme Hamilton at 156 (+9) and freshman Anna Wallin at 159 (+17).

Kansas is +25 over par through two rounds and is five shots behind 11th position and 10 from 10th heading into Sunday’s final round. Big 12 foe TCU leads the 17-team field at 559 (-9), which is five shots ahead of LSU in second place at 564 (-4).

The third and final round of the Battle at the Beach will be on Sunday with an 8 a.m. (MNT) shotgun start. Live stats can be found via Birdiefire.com.