🥎 Jayhawks Extend Fall Ball Win Streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team defeated Ottawa in seven innings at Arrocha Ballpark Thursday evening.

The defense and pitching staff were the story of the night, as they held Ottawa to only two hits while keeping their scoring at bay. KU was able to play all seven pitchers throughout the contest, each starting an inning in the circle.

“We’re working through some things offensively, but the most important thing was the second group,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “We have a lot of weapons on this team and I’m excited about what we’re going to be able to do.”

The Kansas offense started slow but was able to get its first run across in the bottom of the third frame. With two outs, Aynslee Linduff hit a line drive single through the left-side. Hailey Cripe followed that with a triple to right-center, easily scoring Linduff from third.

The Jayhawks stayed quiet until the sixth, when they were able to notch five hits and three runs. The hitting spree started with Anna Soles doubling to left-center. That was followed up with a single through the left-side by Campbell Bagshaw, an RBI single up the middle by Sara Roszak and a single to third by Natalie Marshall which loaded the bases. Katie Gee hit a hard ground ball to first, good enough for an RBI. Savanna DesRochers wrapped up the frame by singling up the middle for another Kansas run.

“I can’t say enough about Anna Soles tonight. She was 2-for-2 with two quality at-bats,” added McFalls. “That’s huge for a freshman and her confidence. That was followed up by Campbell Baghsaw and Sara Roszak. They were just locked in, doing what we had hoped the first group would.”

The seventh inning saw more of the same from KU. With the lineup turning back to Soles, she singled up the middle to finish 2-2 in the game. Bagshaw also recorded her second hit of the night with a single to right. Thanks to a fielding error by the right fielder, Soles scored from first and Bagshaw advanced to third. Roszak did her job with a sacrifice-fly to center, logging KU’s last run of the day.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play in its final fall ball game of the 2023 season as it takes on Butler Community College next Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. hosted at Arrocha Ballpark. Admission is free for all fans to attend.