⚾ Jayhawks Drop Dillons Sunflower Showdown Series Finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the series finale of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Kansas fell to Kansas State, 6-2, at Hoglund Ballpark.

With the doubleheader sweep Saturday, Kansas won the series, marking the second consecutive season that the two schools have met that the Jayhawks hold bragging rights over the Wildcats.

Everhett Hazelwood earned the start and pitched through four innings and allowed three earned runs with four strikeouts. Nathan Barry, Ryan Cyr, Daniel Hegarty, Jonah Ulane and Ryan Vanderhei all pitched in relief.

Kansas opened the scoring for the third time in the series when Dylan Diztezenberger tallied a home run to right center in the first inning.

Kansas State responded with three runs in the top of the third and never relinquished the lead.

The Jayhawks were able to take a run back in the bottom of the inning after Casey Burnham led off with a double to right center and advanced to third on a ground out. A dropped third strike and throw to first allowed Burnham to score.

KSU added another run in the sixth, eighth and ninth. Vanderhei relieved Ulane and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to finish out the top of the ninth.

Skyler Messinger and Anthony Tulimero led the offense, both going 2-for-4.

Before the game, Kansas took time to recognize 15 seniors and two senior equipment managers before their last home game at Hoglund.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks are back in action Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri against Missouri.