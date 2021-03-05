⚾ Jayhawks Fall in Game One Against St. Louis, 8-1

St. Louis – A one-hit performance and an unstoppable St. Louis offense proved too much for the Kansas Jayhawks as they dropped the first game of the series, 8-1, on Friday night at Billiken Sports Center.

Ryan Cyr started on the bump for Kansas and made it through 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs and recording nine strikeouts. Cyr was handed the loss.

SLU jumped on the Jayhawks first, scoring two runs in both the first and the second innings to take a 4-0 lead. A single run in the bottom of the sixth and three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Billikens a commanding 8-1 lead.

Kansas got on the board in the seventh inning after Tom Lichty drove in Nolan Metcalf with a one-out sacrifice fly.

Anthony Tulimero recorded the lone hit for the Jayhawks, but Casey Burnham, Brett Vosik and Skyler Messinger all got on base with walks during the contest.

Sam Brady and Stone Hewlett each made their debuts for the Jayhawks, while Ryan Vanderhei and Jake Adams also made appearances on the mound.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays game two of the series against St. Louis Saturday at 4 p.m. Cole Larsen is KU’s probable starter for the game.