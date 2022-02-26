⚾ Jayhawks Even Up the Series with 8-2 Victory

NEW ORLEANS — Redshirt sophomore Ryan Vanderhei earned his second win in as many starts Saturday afternoon, lifting Kansas to an 8-2 victory over New Orleans at Maestri Field and giving the Privateers their first loss of the season.

Vanderhei went six and a third innings allowing two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out seven. In both the second and the fourth innings, New Orleans had a runner on third with one out, but Vanderhei held them scoreless in each inning. A strikeout and lineout ended the second inning, while a strikeout and pop out helped him escape the fourth.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the performance of Ryan Vanderhei today,” Head Coach Ritch Price said. “He was outstanding. That’s back-to-back quality starts for him. We lose a tough, one-run game last night and we bounced back today with a huge win. It all starts with starting pitching and our impact players came up clutch with runners in scoring position. It was a good solid team win.”

The offense helped out Vanderhei by scoring all eight of its runs between the fourth and seventh innings.

Three consecutive hits to start the fourth kicked off the scoring for the Jayhawks.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger led off the inning with a single to right field. Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna came up right after him and sent a double to left field. Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf came up and delivered an RBI single to bring in Josenberger. Redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty followed that up with a sacrifice fly to score Ahuna to put the score at 2-0.

Another pair of runs scored in the fifth on an RBI single from redshirt junior third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger and a wild pitch. Then, an RBI single by redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw in the sixth inning made the score 5-0.

New Orleans (4-1) would score a run in the bottom of the sixth, but KU responded with three runs in the top of the seventh. Ahuna, Josenberger and Lichty each had RBI hits.

Kansas (3-2) will play the rubber match tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT at Maestri Field. A free live video stream of the game will be available on UNOPrivateers.com and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Maui Ahuna finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, stolen base and two runs scored.

• Tavian Josenberger went 2-for-5, with a double, RBI and two runs.

• Ryan Vanderhei has earned the win in each of his first two career starts.

• Stone Hewlett has made two multi-inning scoreless appearances out of the bullpen this season (4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO).