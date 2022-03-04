🥎 Jayhawks Fall to ASU, UCLA at Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell in their two Friday games in the Judi Garman Classic at Cal State Fullerton. They lost to No. 25 Arizona State in their first game 9-1 and 4-1 to No. 5 UCLA in the second game. Their record now sits at 7-10.

Game 1 – Arizona State 9, Kansas 1

Kansas fell behind early against the Arizona State Sun Devils and had an uphill battle for the remainder of the game. Olivia Bruno got the start for the Jayhawks and gave up a three-run home run in the top of the first.

It was a pitchers duel in the next couple of innings, as each only gave up one hit in both the second and third innings.

Kansas gave up two more runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 5-0 in favor of Arizona State.

The Sun Devils continued to add to their lead in the top of the fifth. They led off with a solo home run. Savanna DesRochers came into the circle to pitch for Kansas, but Arizona State still had hot bats. They added three more runs to bring the score to 9-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Jayhawks led off with a single from Madison Hirsch. Angela Price then got on thanks to a fielder’s choice, but Hirsch was thrown out. Sophia Buzard singled and moved Price to second. Macy Omli reached on a fielder’s choice. Buzard was thrown out on the play, but Price advanced to third. Ashlyn Anderson hit a single to bring in Price and put the Jayhawks on the board, but that was the best they could do.

With a final score of 9-1 in favor of Arizona State, the game ended after the end of the fifth due to a run-rule.

Game 2 – UCLA: 4, Kansas 1

Kasey Hamilton got the start in the circle for the Jayhawks against the Bruins. She held No. 5 UCLA to just four runs in the game, and only three earned runs. She had three strikeouts in six innings.

The Bruins struck first, picking up one run in both the first and second innings. In the top of the fourth, Anderson got her seventh double of the season and the Jayhawks first hit of the game in the top of the fourth. The bruins added one more in the bottom in the fourth to pull ahead 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, the Jayhawks put another one on when Bruno led off with a single, but left the runner stranded. The Bruins added one more in the bottom of the fifth to give themselves a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, down 4-0, Anderson stepped up to the plate and hit her third home run of the season to put the Jayhawks on the board and bring the score to 4-1.

Anderson led the offense for the Jayhawks with a double and a home run.

The Jayhawks held the Bruins to just four runs, something that their last four opponents have not been able to do.

Up Next

Kansas will wrap up their play in the Judi Garman Classic tomorrow with one final game against Utah. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT.