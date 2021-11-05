🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Fall to Nebraska, 196-106

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team fell at the hands to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their first dual defeat of the season by a final score of 196-106 at the Devaney Center Natatorium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday evening.

Kansas’ performance was highlighted by a pair of victories from senior Dannie Dilsaver, who claimed the top spot in the women’s 200 yard breaststroke (2:19.15) and the 200 yard individual medley (2:05.77).

The defeat marks the first dual loss of the season for the Jayhawks, after a strong start against South Dakota (269-82) and Missouri State (228.5-118.5) on October 22-23.

Kansas will be back in action at the Mizzou Invite for the Kansas diving squad on November 18-20, while the Kansas swimming team will compete at the Kansas Classic at Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas on November 19-21.