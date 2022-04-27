🏌️ Jayhawks Finish in 6th Place at Big 12 Championship

TRINITY, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks finished in sixth place at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship on Wednesday at Whispering Pines Golf Club.

Kansas fired its best round of the tournament in the final round, shooting a 1-over 289. The Jayhawks finished at +39 for the three-round tournament, four shots behind fifth-place TCU. No. 1 Oklahoma won the event at -14, two shots clear of No. 2 Oklahoma State. No. 9 Texas finished third at -11, while No. 5 Texas Tech took fourth at -3.

Sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Ben Sigel were the high finishers for the Jayhawks. Both finished tied for 22nd at +7. Kluver shot a two-under 70 in the final round Wednesday, while Sigel fired an even-par 72. Senior Callum Bruce was three shots back at +10, and tied for 31st after a final-round 73. Senior Harry Hillier tied for 37th at +12.

“We played better today with Luke leading the way with a two-under par round,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought we let a few strokes slip away on the last few holes, but all three holes are fairly difficult. We dug ourselves a deep hole after the second round, but I’m proud of their fight in the last round.

“We need to get rested up and get ready for postseason play and finish off the semester strong in the classroom.”

Sophomore William Duquette, who entered the lineup after the first round for fellow sophomore Davis Cooper, shot a final round 74 on Wednesday.

Kluver started brilliantly in his final round and was 4-under through six holes with birdies on holes one, two, five and six. He picked up another birdie on the back nine on No. 13 and had four for his round. His round of 70 was the low round of the tournament for the Jayhawks.

Sigel had three birdies in his round, including holes five, six and 12. He shot a 2-under 34 on the front, before finishing at even for the round. Bruce shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine with three birdies and finished 1-over.

The Jayhawks will now wait to find out what’s next on their schedule. The NCAA Tournament selection show is set for Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m., on the Golf Channel. The 27th-ranked Jayhawks have been selected to NCAA Regionals five straight times and are in a good position to extend that streak to six this season after posting five tournament wins in the regular season.