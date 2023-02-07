🏀 Jayhawks Home Wednesday to Host TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Allen Fieldhouse in the first Big 12 Conference meeting of the season between the two teams.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas enters the game 14-7 on the year and 4-6 in league play following a narrow 68-65 defeat against league-leading No. 24 Texas on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have dropped two-straight games by a combined seven points, with both defeats coming against teams near the top of the Big 12 standings.

Prior to KU’s game against Texas on Feb. 4, Holly Kersgieter was recognized as the recipient of the 2022-23 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award. The award is presented annually by Kansas Athletics and recognized Kersgieter for her exemplary performance on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 rebounds against Texas, recording her 14th double-double of the season and third against a nationally-ranked opponent. She was 9-of-11 from the field, improving her field goal shooting to 65.8 percent, which ranks fourth nationally. Jackson has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and she is one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Zakiyah Franklin added 20 points against Texas on 8-of-15 shooting for her fifth game scoring 20+ points this season. It was also the third time this season that KU had multiple players score 20+ points, a feat which also happened against Kansas State and Texas Tech.

TCU is the final Big 12 team for KU to face this season and the Horned Frogs come to Lawrence with a record of 6-16 (0-11 Big 12) this season. The Horned Frogs are the lowest-scoring team in the league, averaging 60.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 points on average.

Kansas and TCU have met 24 times in series history, which dates back to 2009 and includes home-and-home matchups in each season since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012-13. KU swept the season series against TCU last season and has won three of the last four meetings against the Horned Frogs, including two straight wins in Lawrence. The series is tied 5-5 in games played at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now, with prices ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

The Jayhawks hit the road for the next two games, beginning with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 11, to close out the season series against Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW.