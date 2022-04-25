🏀 Jayhawks Honored at State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2022 NCAA National Champion Kansas men’s basketball team was recognized in the State Senate, State House of Representatives and by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly at the capitol building Monday afternoon.

Present from the Kansas men’s basketball team were head coach Bill Self, members of his coaching staff and players from the title team. Also, in attendance and recognized throughout the visit was KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff and many of Kansas athletics’ staff, including Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being/Senior Woman Administrator Nicole Corcoran, who came to KU in 2009 after working as press secretary for then-Kansas governor Kathleen Sebelius from 2002-09.

The first stop for the KU contingent was in the Governor Kelly’s ceremonial office, where she signed a proclamation honoring the team naming April 25, 2022, “KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day”. The national champion Jayhawks went 34-6, tied for the Big 12 regular-season title with a 14-4 record, won the Big 12 Tournament, advanced to KU’s 16th Final Four and won Kansas’ sixth national title, fourth in NCAA history.

The groups’ next stop was the floor of the Kansas House of Representatives, where Speaker Ron Ryckman introduced a resolution that was adopted honoring the team. Following the House, the group made its way to the floor of the Kansas Senate, where a resolution by Senate President Ty Masterson was adopted honoring the team’s accomplishments.

The day concluded with a reception honoring the team on the first floor under the dome at the capitol. Following a meet-and-greet and photos with representatives, capitol employees and fans, Ryckman, Masterson, Kelly and KU head coach Bill Self addressed the group before the KU contingent returned to Lawrence.