🎾 Jayhawks Honored With a Pair of Academic Awards from ITA

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Tennis team received multiple academic honors this week, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced.

First, the Jayhawks had four student-athletes named ITA Scholar-Athletes, including Julia Deming, Tiffany Lagarde, Roxana Manu and Sonia Smagina. The quartet of players were also named Academic All-Big 12 during the season.

Deming is a senior, majoring in sports management, while Lagarde is also a senior, studying business analytics. Smagina, a senior, studied liberal arts & sciences, while Roxana Manu – the lone junior of the group—is majoring in psychology.

In addition to the four being honored, the Kansas team was also named an ITA Division I All-Academic Team, earning the distinguished team honor. In order to be named an ITA All-Academic team, a program must have a grade point average of 3.2 or above, while all student-athletes on the roster and all varsity letterwinners factor into the team cumulative GPA for the most recent academic year.

Deming, Lagarde, Smagina and Roxana Manu were eligible to be honored because they all have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the most recent academic year.