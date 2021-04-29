👟 Jayhawks Host Rock Chalk Classic This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track & field teams host its first outdoor meet at Rock Chalk Park in nearly two years this weekend, when it hosts the Rock Chalk Classic April 30-May 1 in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Rock Chalk Classic begins at 1 p.m. CT on Friday with the start of the field events and continues into the afternoon with the track events beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m.

Admission to the meet is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All seating is general admission.

This weekend’s Rock Chalk Classic serves as Kansas’ Senior Day for 26 Kansas seniors who will be recognized in two separate ceremonies on Saturday. For a complete schedule, click here.

The Jayhawks are coming off a strong outing at the John McDonnell Invitational last week, where KU accounted for numerous personal bests and two all-time top-10 KU outdoor performances.

The Jayhawks have had a strong outdoor season to date, with the Jayhawk men ranking No. 17 in the latest USTFCCCA Ratings Index released April 26.

Entering this weekend, Kansas is represented by seven entries that rank in the top-20 of their respective event in the NCAA, including Zach Bradford (1st, Pole Vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (3rd, Pole Vault), Gleb Dudarev (3rd, Hammer Throw), Alexandra Emilianov (9th, Discus), Kyle Rogers (11th, Pole Vault), the women’s 4×400 meter relay (14th) and Samantha Van Hoecke (18th, Pole Vault).

The Jayhawks currently boast the No. 1 men’s pole vault unit in the country, according to the USTFCCCA Ratings Index, with three Jayhawks ranking in the top-12 nationally in the event.

Among the teams competing at the Rock Chalk Classic are Kansas, Missouri, Oral Roberts, Missouri State, Lincoln (Mo.), Kansas State, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Wichita State, Colorado State, Texas Tech and Iowa State.