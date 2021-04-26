🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks in 7th After Opening Day of Big 12s

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team completed the first two rounds of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes on Monday and sit in seventh place.

The Jayhawks are +44, four shots ahead of eighth-place West Virginia. Kansas was paced on the opening day by Harry Hillier and William Duquette, who are both tied for 22nd at +10.

Oklahoma leads the way overall at +17. Only two players in the 50-person field are under par after the first two rounds on the challenging Prairie Dunes track. Bo Jin from Oklahoma State and Quade Cummins from Oklahoma are both -1 to lead the way on the individual leaderboard.

Freshman Sion Audrain birdied his 36th and final hole of the day Monday to shoot a 76 in the second round. He is tied for 34th at +13. Ben Sigel is right behind him at +14, tied for 36th, while Luke Kluver is in 48th at +18.

“The course was a beast today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Every hole was difficult, down wind and into the wind. We had it going a little in the second round, and then ran into some trouble. I’m really happy with the way the guys fought It out today. It wasn’t our best score, but no one gave up and we just kept grinding. Thirty-six more holes to go; we need to eliminate some mental mistakes and post two good rounds.”

In the first round, Sigel had the low round for the team with a 74. He birdied the par-four sixth and the par-three 15th. Hillier and Duquette each posted 76s.

In the second round, Hillier and Duquette each had 74s to lead the way with Audrain posting a 76. Kluver was one shot behind him at 77.

Kansas will play 18 more holes Tuesday, before completing play with the third and final round Wednesday. Live stats can be followed via Golfstat.