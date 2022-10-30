⛳️ Jayhawks Move Up in Final Round at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Kansas women’s golf shot its lowest round and moved up two spots to finish 12th at the Battle at the Beach, played at Club Campestre San Jose on Sunday. The Jayhawks improved eight shots from round two, with a 287 (+3) to close out the event.

“We finished really strong today and moved up the leaderboard,” said Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle, whose team entered the day in 14th place. “It was a great course and test and we hit the ball well. We just didn’t make enough birdies and adjust to the slower Bermuda greens than what we’re used to.”

Kansas senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot a 1-under 70, including four birdies, to lead KU Sunday. Pooratanaopa ended with a 217 (+4) for her three rounds which tied for 29th in the 89-golfer field. Sophomore teammate Johanna Ebner carded an even-par 71 on Sunday and tied for 23rd with a 216 (+3), one shot ahead of Pooratanaopa.

“Pear was solid the entire tournament and really helped the team with her 71-70 the last two days,” Kuhle said. “Johanna was once again consistent throughout the entire tournament with an even par round today and another solid finish to lead our team.”

KU sophomore Jordan Rothman also posted a solid round Sunday with 1-over 72. She finished with a three-round 222 (+9).

“Jordan played well today and hit it well all week,” Kuhle said.

Graduate senior Esme Hamilton shot a 74 (+3) Sunday and ended at 225 (+12), while freshman Anna Wallin also had her best round of the event with a 75 (+4).

For the 17-team tournament, Kansas finished third in par-three scoring at 3.04 and fifth in par four scoring at 4.07.

LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a three-round 838 (-14), which was six shots ahead of runner-up TCU at 844 (-8). LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad took medalist honors with a 195 (-18), which included back-to-back 64’s (-7) in her final two rounds.

Kansas will next compete in the Match in the Desert at Lost Gold Golf Course in Superstition Mountain, Arizona, Jan. 23.

“We look forward to the off season and working on some areas of the game that can help our scoring,” Kuhle said. “Overall, we’re a great ball striking team and the more we work and improve our short game and putting, the more you’ll see our scores and finishes improve.”