⚾ Jayhawks Open 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (30-26, 8-16 Big 12) open the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship with a single-elimination, game one against West Virginia, Tuesday May 25 at 6 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Kansas concluded the regular season with four games last week, beating Missouri Tuesday in Columbia before playing a three-game series against No. 5 Texas Tech. Skyler Messinger tallied five RBI in the 9-8 victory over the Tigers May 18, while Ryan Vanderhei earned his first victory in a Jayhawk uniform after pitching two scoreless innings of relief. Jonah Ulane pitched 1.1 innings and earned his 10 save of the season.

Against the Red Raiders, Kansas opened the series with a 7-4 victory before falling in the final two games. Cole Larsen earned the start, pitching five innings with two strikeouts and three earned runs. Nathan Barry relieved Larsen and allowed only one earned run in two innings pitched for his second win of the season. Ryan Cyr and Ulane each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, improving Kansas to 26-0 when holding a lead after seven innings.

Messinger and Dylan Ditzenberger each tallied two RBI in the victory with Ditzenberger, Tavian Josenberger and Blaine Ray each recording two hits. KU used a five-run seventh inning to overcome the TTU offense.

Larsen is slated to make the start against West Virginia. He has pitched in five innings in all 13 starts this year. Larsen is the team leader with 83 strikeouts in 91.1 innings pitched.