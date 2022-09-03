🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Open Season at Fighting Irish Classic

The 54-hole tournament will consist of a 36-hole shotgun start on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will conclude the tournament with an 18-hole shotgun start on Monday, beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT. Kansas will be paired with LSU and Michigan State for the opening day.

The Jayhawks are set to take part in the 15-team field that features host No. 16 Notre Dame, in addition to Cal, Colorado, No. 9 Florida, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, No. 22 LSU, Michigan State, No. 5 North Carolina, Utah and Virginia Tech.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its 2022-23 season Sunday morning at the Fighting Irish Classic at Warren Golf Course.

"We’re excited to get the fall season started. The team added a lot of new faces, but the expectations stay the same. The guys have really worked hard, and all the new guys have quickly bought into the process of getting better every day. We may lack some experience, but this team has grit and toughness. We can’t wait to get started."

Kansas’ lineup will feature juniors Davis Cooper, William Duquette, Cecil Belisle, Gunnar Broin, and freshman Will King. Redshirt Junior Hank Lierz will compete as an individual.

Cooper played in 10 events as a sophomore, posting a stroke average of 72.00. In just his third event as a starter, Cooper won the Windon Memorial, posting a nine-under scorecard for the three-round tournament. Last season, 74.1 percent of Cooper’s rounds counted towards the program’s score.

Duquette returns for his junior campaign and is a vocal leader of the squad. He posted an average of 72.69 in his six events as a sophomore. With one top-10 and one top-five finish, Duquette will look to pick up where he left off.

Belisle is a new face for the Jayhawks, coming off a dominant career at South Mountain Community College. Belisle is a two-time NJCAA National Champion as an individual and was awarded the 2022 NJCAA Jack Nicklaus Award.

Broin is a Colorado State transfer who finished his senior year of high school as the No. 1 ranked junior in Minnesota. Broin did not compete his sophomore year at CSU, but posted a scoring average of 76.33 his freshman season.

King, a Rockhurst High School product in the Kansas City area, was the No. 1 ranked 2022 player in Kansas as a senior. The youngest Jayhawk was a Rolex Scholastic All-American this past year with two top-five finishes in AJGA events.

Warren Golf Course will play at 7,023 yards and is a Par 70. The teams will play the first two rounds Sunday, and the final round Monday. Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.