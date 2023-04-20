Jayhawks Prepare to Race at Lake Wheeler Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing is bound for Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Lake Wheeler Invitational, which is hosted by North Carolina and Duke on April 21-22.

"The Lake Wheeler Invite provides so many opportunities for this team. Any chance to race against ranked opponents is extremely valuable. We’ll be seeing many of these teams for the first time this year, but there a few that we have already faced. This gives us a chance to evaluate any adjustments we have made since our recent races."

Kansas will join a stacked field of 18 teams in the event, which includes four teams ranked in the latest CRCA Coaches Poll. The ranked teams include No. 8 Penn, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 14 Duke and No. 19 Iowa. Four other teams competing are receiving votes in the poll: Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson and Boston.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. CT on Friday and includes three rounds, two on Friday and one on Saturday. Kansas will have five boats on the water, racing in the 3 Varsity 8, 2 Varsity 4, Varsity 4, 2 Varsity 8 and Varsity 8.

“The format of the regatta allows for teams to tweak equipment, race strategies and even lineups during the two-day event, essentially creating an on-water laboratory where coaches can test ideas in a competitive environment,” Cook-Callen added.

The Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup will be awarded to the team with the greatest number of points. Boats placing in the top three of each category will score points. The top three boats in the Varsity 8 will receive 12, 8 and 4 points, respectively, while the 2 Varsity 8 will hand out 9, 6 and 3 points. The Varsity 4 race gives 6, 4 and 2 points, and the 2 Varsity 4 and 3 Varsity 8 races are for 3, 2 and 1 points.