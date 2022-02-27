⛳️ Jayhawks Shoot 283 (-5) in Second Round at Westbrook Invitational

PEORIA, Ariz. – Behind the senior combination of Lauren Heinlein (-5) and Pear Pooratanaopa (-3), the Kansas women’s golf team shot a second-round 283 (-5) at the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona, Sunday.

Kansas’ 283 tied for the fourth-lowest round in school history, a mark also set last fall in the third round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver on Oct. 10, 2021.

After improving 12 shots from the morning round with its 283, Kansas is in sixth place in the 14-team field at the Westbrook Invitational with a two-round 578 (+2). The Jayhawks are two shots behind fifth-place Minnesota (E) and three strokes from fourth-place Washington (-1). Mississippi State leads the field at -9 (567). KU vaulted up six spots from round one to round two and will be paired with Minnesota and Washington State (-1) in Monday’s final round.

Heinlein carded seven birdies in her second round, including five out of six holes on the course’s front nine where she shot a 31 (-5). The Ocala, Florida, native’s 67 was her lowest round of the 2021-22 season and the second-lowest of her KU career. She shot a 65 last April at the Lone Star Invitational. With a two-round 141 (-3), Heinlein is tied for seventh in the 81-golfer field.

Pooratanaopa was steady throughout her second round posting three birdies and 15 pars. Her 69 was the Thailand native’s fifth round of par or better in 2021-22 and her 10th of her career. Pooratanaopa is tied for 33rd at 146 (+2).

One shot ahead of Pooratanaopa and tied for 28th is KU freshman Jordan Rothman at 145 (+1). Rothman shot a 1-under 71 in her first round, carding an eagle and five birdies. Playing in only her second collegiate tournament, freshman Johanna Ebner was steady shooting a 74-73—147 (+3). She is tied for 38th along with sophomore Hanna Hawks (72-75) who is playing as an individual. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro (153) rounded out the KU scoring.

Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State and Kendall Todd of UNLV share the two-round lead at 137 (-7), one shot ahead of Oklahoma’s Libby Winans (-6). At 3-under, Heinlein is one shot behind a three-way tie for fourth at (-4).

The third and final round of the Westbrook Invitational will be Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (Central). One can follow live scoring via Golfstat here.