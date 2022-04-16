🏌️ Jayhawks, Sigel Out in Front After 2 Rounds in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Kansas Men’s Golf team jumped out in front of play at the Hawkeye Invitational on Saturday and stayed there through two rounds, leading the tournament by eight shots heading into Sunday’s third and final round.

Kansas is 10-under through two rounds, shooting a 2-under 286 in the first round and an 8-under 280 in the second round. Host Iowa is eight shots behind at 2-under, and Minnesota is in third at +8. The 28th-ranked Jayhawks are seeking their fifth tournament win of the season.

“There were tough conditions today, and I’m really proud of how we battled,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “It was cold, windy and just a grind.”

The Jayhawks were led by a pair of seniors Saturday, who are both in prime position heading into Sunday. Ben Sigel shot a second-round 65 and is -6 for the tournament, tied with Iowa’s Garrett Tighe for the lead. Sigel’s teammate, Harry Hiller, is one shot behind the two at -5, after a 69 in the opening round a second-round 70.

Sophomore Luke Kluver is also inside the Top 10 at even-par and is tied for eighth. Senior Callum Bruce and sophomore William Duquette are both tied for 28th at +4. Davis Cooper, who played as an individual is tied for 50th at +7.

After an opening round 73, Sigel was locked in during the second round. He teed off on hole No. 3 and began with a birdie. After a par at the fourth, Sigel birdied three-straight at five, six and seven. He then parred the next four holes, before a birdie at 440-yard par-four 12th. He then birdied three-straight again, this time it was holes 15, 16 and 17. His lone bogey of the day came at No. 18, but he recovered with a pair of pars to finish his round.

“It was great to see Ben Sigel shoot 65 this afternoon,” Bermel said. “He just worked his way around the golf course, and had a great second round. Harry and Luke are in the Top 10 as well.”

Hillier’s first-round 69 included five birdies on his card at holes four, six, 11, 15 and 16. His 69 was tied with two others for the low round in the first round. In his second round, Hillier fired a 70 and poured in six birdies with five of them coming in a seven-hole stretch from holes six to 12.

Kluver matched Hillier’s 69 in the first round with four birdies and one bogey. He birdied three of the four par fives and also birdied the par-three eighth hole. The Norfolk, Nebraska native shot a 75 with two birdies in the second round.

Duquette shot an even-par 72 in the second round after a 76 in the opening round. Bruce shot a 75-73, while Cooper went 75-76.

Kansas led the field in par-three scoring, par-four scoring and total birdies with 39. Sigel and Hillier both led the field in total birdies through two rounds with 11.

The Jayhawks will tee off in the final round Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Live stats are available through Golfstat.

“We need all five guys playing well on Sunday,” Bermel said. “We are an experienced team and we need to go out and take care of business. The weather will be similar, and it should be a fun day of competition.”