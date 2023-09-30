🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Slated for Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend

Kansas is coming off a second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational (Sept. 10-11), where King claimed his first collegiate individual title, following senior Cecil Belisle’s victory at the Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 4-6).

Last year, Kansas finished eighth at the Fighting Irish Classic, highlighted by a top-20 finish from Will King in his collegiate debut.

The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday, Oct. 1, followed by 18 holes on Monday to complete the tournament. Kansas takes part in the 14-team field hosted by 43rd-ranked Notre Dame, in addition to, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Louisville, No. 49 Michigan State, Northwestern, No. 37 Purdue, Rutgers, No. 5 Tennessee and Utah.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Kansas Men’s Golf is set to tee it up in South Bend, Indiana for a two-day event at the Warren Golf Course for the Fighting Irish Classic, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tournament: Fighting Irish Classic Course: The Warren Golf Course Par/Yards: 70/7,023 When: Oct. 1-2 Participating Teams: Georgia Southern, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Louisville, #49 Michigan State, #43 Notre Dame, Northwestern, #37 Purdue, Rutgers, #5 Tennessee and Utah Live Stats: Golfstat

"We’re excited for the upcoming event. It’s a great course with a really good midwestern field. We played there last year, so everyone has seen that course a few times. The weather should be good and we’re looking forward to the competition."

Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of seniors Belisle, Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, Davis Cooper and King. Freshman Max Jelinek will compete as an individual for Kansas.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, King is fresh off his first collegiate victory at the Gopher Invitational, where he trumped a 75-player field and won the event at eight-under. King has notched two rounds under par this fall, including a career-low 66 in the second round of the Gopher.

Belisle, the Red Wing, Minnesota product, enters the tournament after a 37th-place finish at the Gopher Invitational, following his individual title at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. After two events, Belisle carries a stroke average of 71.50 with a season-low round of 68.

Broin is set to tee it up after his finished tied for 24th at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and tied for 45th at the Gopher Invitational. Broin is averaging 72.83 strokes per round.

The senior duo of Duquette and Cooper look to bounce back after a slow start to the fall season. Over two rounds, Duquette carries a stroke average of 76.00 with one round under par, while Cooper is averaging 76.33 strokes per round with one round under par as well.

Jelinek, the Prague, Czech Republic native, will compete for the Jayhawks as an individual. In Jelinek’s first collegiate event, he claimed a second-place finish at the Minnesota Golf Classic, firing rounds of 66-74-68 (-8).

Kansas will be paired with No. 37 Purdue and Northwestern for the opening day, with the event kicking off Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT in a shotgun start.

Live scoring for the Fighting Irish Classic will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.