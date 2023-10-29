🏈 Jayhawks Slotted at No. 23 in Latest USA Today Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a thrilling 38-33 win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Kansas Jayhawks returned to the USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday, joining the poll at No. 23 in the national rankings.

This marks the third time this season Kansas has been ranked in the coaches poll. The Jayhawks were slotted in at No. 24 following a 4-0 start to the season and then were ranked No. 24 for a second time following a win over UCF on Oct. 7.

The Jayhawks are 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play following the win over the Sooners. The 6-2 start for the Jayhawks is their best over the first eight games of a season since 2007. The win marked the program’s first over a Top 10 opponent since the 2008 Orange Bowl versus No. 5 Virginia Tech.

Kansas got 112 yards and a touchdown from junior running back Devin Neal in the win, and fellow running back Daniel Hishaw added 51 yards and two scores. Quarterback Jason Bean rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. All total, Kansas pounded out 225 yards on the ground and 443 yards of total offense in the upset win over the Sooners.

The Jayhawks will take their new ranking on the road this week to Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Game time is set for 6 p.m., on ESPN. The Cyclones improved to 5-3 on the season on Saturday with a 30-18 win at Baylor. Iowa State is 4-1 in league play.