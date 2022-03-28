⛳ Jayhawks Take 3rd; Duquette Takes 6th at Seahawk Intercollegiate

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team secured its sixth Top 3 finish of the season on Monday with a third-place finish at the Seahawk Intercollegiate at the Country Club of Landfall.

The 15th-ranked Jayhawks finished +3, after firing their best round of the tournament on Monday at 3-under, 285. Host University of North Carolina-Wilmington won the event at -11, while VCU took second, one shot ahead of Kansas at +2. Francis Marion (+7) and James Madison (+9) rounded out the Top 5.

Sophomore William Duquette, who played as an individual, was the top finisher for Kansas in sixth place at -3. Senior Harry Hillier shot a 4-under 68 on Monday to secure a Top 10 finish at even-par for the tournament, which tied for 10th. Callum Bruce finished tied for 13th at +1, while Ben Sigel also logged a Top 20, finishing tied for 17th at +2. Sophomore Davis Cooper took 23rd at +4, while Luke Kluver tied for 58th at +13.

“We played much better today, but not good enough to make much noise,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “William played solid as the individual, and Harry had a Top 10 finish. We need to get back on the practice tee and get some things figured out. We still don’t look very sharp, and the amount of unforced errors we make are concerning. Good teams don’t do that, and we continue to do that each week.”

Duquette had rounds of 69, 71 and 73 in the three-day tournament, and was one of just nine players in the 82-player field to finish under-par. He finished five shots behind the winner, Tyler Goecke, of Wright State. Duquette’s 54-hole score of 213 is a new career-low for the Montreal, Canada native.

Hillier’s 68 was tied for the second-lowest round of the day in Monday’s third round. He had five birdies on his card, including three on the back nine, where he shot a 33. For the tournament, Hillier played the par-fives at -9, which led all players in the field. His average score on the par-fives was 4.25. He was also tied for fourth in the field in birdies with 13.

Bruce’s T13 finish secured his seventh-straight Top 20 finish for the Jayhawks this season, dating back to the Gopher Invitational in September. Bruce shot a 2-over 74 in the final round with a pair of birdies on his card. He did his damage on the par-threes, where for the tournament, he was -3, which was the second-best mark in the field.

Sigel has now logged back-to-back Top 20 finishes for Kansas and three-straight Top 25s. He fired his low round of the tournament on Monday with a 1-under 70, with six birdies on his card.

The Jayhawks will return to action April 4-5 at the Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Ariz.