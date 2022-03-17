⚾️ Jayhawks Take on Indiana State in Three-Game Set

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Indiana State Fri. 2 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (0-2, 5.48) RHP Jack Parisi (1-2, 7.91) Sat. 1 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (3-1, 4.03) RHP Matt Jachec (3-1, 2.77) Sun. 12 p.m. CT TBD TBD



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Currently in the midst of a 15-game stretch on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks play the Indiana State Sycamores this weekend in a three-game series at Bob Warn Field. Kansas has gone 4-4 through the first eight games.

The Jayhawks have played against Michigan State (1-1), Minnesota (0-1), Illinois (1-0), Charleston Southern (2-0) and Western Carolina (0-1) in those eight games. Kansas has played nearly half its games against Big Ten opponents this season, holding a 4-3 record in those contests.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna has been a consistent presence at the plate all season. Ahuna has reached base in 24 consecutive games dating back to last season and has nine multi-hit performances this year. He is currently first in the Big 12 in batting average (.483, sixth nationally), on-base percentage (.559, tied for 18th nationally), slugging percentage (.845, 24th nationally) and triples (3, tied for 5th nationally).

Kansas (7-8) will trot out redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen on Friday and redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei on Saturday.

All three games this weekend will be live streamed on ESPN+. Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will wrap up its stretch of 15 consecutive road games with a midweek matchup at Wichita State followed by the beginning of conference play next weekend at Oklahoma State.