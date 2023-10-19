🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks to Host the Kansas Double Dual Against Lindenwood and South Dakota

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving will host its third-straight event, the Kansas Double Dual, against Lindenwood and South Dakota at Robinson Natatorium Oct. 20-21.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 169-131 dual win against Illinois, where Kansas notched six individual first-place medalists, a relay victory and a sweep of the two diving events.

The Kansas Double Dual is set to kick off on Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. CT. Action will resume Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. CT and will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last season, the Jayhawks dominated in the Kansas Double Dual against Lindenwood and South Dakota, winning the event 262.5-71.5.

Live streaming for the meet will be available both Friday and Saturday from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving Facebook page. Admission is free, while fans can also follow along with live updates here.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday (5:00 PM)

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle (dive starts concurrently)

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

15-minute break (or conclusion of dive)

200 Individual Medley

800 Freestyle

Saturday (11:00 AM)

200 Freestyle

400 Individual Medley (dive starts concurrently)

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Butterfly

500 Freestyle

15-minute break (or conclusion of diving)

200 Breaststroke

400 Freestyle