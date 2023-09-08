🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Travel to Minnesota for Gopher Invitational

Tournament: Gopher Invitational

Course: Windsong Farm Golf Club

Par/Yards: 71/7,380

When: Sept. 10-11

Participating Teams: Furman, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Marquette, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UNC-Wilmington, Utah and West Virginia

Live Stats: Golfstat

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – After a 12th-place finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate to open the season, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up on Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club for the Gopher Invitational.

The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday, followed by 18 holes Monday to complete the tournament. Kansas is a part of a strong 14-team field that includes host Minnesota, Furman, Iowa State, Kent State, Marquette, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UNC-Wilmington, Utah and West Virginia.

Last year, the Jayhawks finished second at the event at 15-under, paced by Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper who tied for fourth at six-under. In 2021, Kansas won the event at 14-under, one of their five team wins on the season.

Head Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of seniors Belisle, Gunnar Broin, Cooper, William Duquette and sophomore Will King.