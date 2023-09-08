🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Travel to Minnesota for Gopher Invitational
Tournament: Gopher Invitational
Course: Windsong Farm Golf Club
Par/Yards: 71/7,380
When: Sept. 10-11
Participating Teams: Furman, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Marquette, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UNC-Wilmington, Utah and West Virginia
Live Stats: Golfstat
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – After a 12th-place finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate to open the season, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up on Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club for the Gopher Invitational.
The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday, followed by 18 holes Monday to complete the tournament. Kansas is a part of a strong 14-team field that includes host Minnesota, Furman, Iowa State, Kent State, Marquette, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UNC-Wilmington, Utah and West Virginia.
Last year, the Jayhawks finished second at the event at 15-under, paced by Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper who tied for fourth at six-under. In 2021, Kansas won the event at 14-under, one of their five team wins on the season.
Head Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of seniors Belisle, Gunnar Broin, Cooper, William Duquette and sophomore Will King.
"We’re looking forward to a great event. We have played there the last couple of years and it’s kind of a homecoming for Cecil and Gunnar. We need to get better production from the three, four, five guys this week. If we can do that, we should have a good week."Coach Bermel
The Jayhawks will tee off on hole one beginning at 8:55 a.m. CT and will be paired with Notre Dame and West Virginia.
Belisle, the Red Wing, Minnesota native, is coming off a victory at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, battling a 90-player field for his first collegiate win at the Division I level. Belisle finished play as the only golfer under-par for the event, shooting rounds of 68-72-72 to finish one-under.
Also a native of Minnesota, Broin opened his senior campaign with a 24th-place finish at American Dunes, firing rounds of 74-72-72 (+5). King shot rounds of 78-79-76 (+20) and finished T71. Cooper finished 75th at 24-over and Duquette finished T79 at 28-over.
In addition to the action at the Gopher Invitational, freshmen Noah Holtzman and Max Jelinek will compete as individuals at the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course on Sept. 9-10. The field will play 18 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.
Live scoring for the Gopher Invitational will be available on Golfstat. The Minnesota Golf Classic will also be scored on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.