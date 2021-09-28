🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Win 2nd Straight Title; Cooper Earns Medalist Honors

GLENCOE, Ill. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team secured its second straight tournament title Tuesday when the Jayhawks captured the Windon Memorial at Lake Shore Country Club, shooting 12-under in the final round to finish the tournament at -18. In addition, sophomore Davis Cooper earned medalist honors, shooting a final-round 67 to win the tournament at -10.

The Jayhawks earned co-champion honors last time out at the Gopher Invitational, before winning the championship at the Windon outright. It marks the first time since 2016 that Kansas has won back-to-back events.

All five Jayhawks in the lineup Tuesday fired under-par rounds, led by Cooper, who was four-under to equal his score in the first round. Cooper went 67-70-67 to earn his first collegiate championship. His win comes on the heels of teammate Luke Kluver winning the Gopher Invitational earlier this month.

“I’m really proud of the guys, and the fight we had today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “From top to bottom, we played with some toughness and grit today…Winning is hard, and to do it back-to-back weeks feels great. It’s great for the guys, great for KU golf, and great for our alumni who follow this program very closely.”

Not only did Bermel’s squad win, they won by a wide margin. The Jayhawks finished seven shots ahead of host Northwestern, who finished -11. Notre Dame took third at -9.

Cooper bogeyed his first hole of the day, which also marked the first hole of the day for the Jayhawks. But after that, Cooper played bogey-free golf and played his final 17 holes at five-under to card his 67. Cooper had 14 birdies on his card over the three rounds, which tied for second in the field. He was -7 on par-fives on the week, which tied for the best mark in the field.

The matching 67s for Cooper establish a new career low for the Overland Park native. Cooper shot a 68 in the opening tournament of the year for his second round in the 60s in his brief Kansas career.

“Davis Cooper; what can I say?” Bermel said. “He didn’t play like this was his third college tournament playing in the lineup. He picked that golf course apart this week, and got his first college win. He’s not very big, he doesn’t hit it real far, but he understands what he does well, and continues to get better and better.”

Senior Callum Bruce had his second-straight Top 10 finish, placing tied for seventh at -5. He shot a final-round 68 after finishing tied for fourth at the Gopher Invitational. Bruce had a triple bogey on his card, but still shot three-under par thanks to six birdies.

Kluver also picked up another Top 10, finishing tied for 10th at -3, and has been inside the Top 10 in all three events for the Jayhawks this year. The sophomore shot a final-round 70 and has been even par or under par in all nine of his rounds so far this season.

Harry Hillier shot a final-round 67 to finish tied for 21st at -1, while Ben Sigel tied for 55th after shooting a one-under 70 in the final round.

“Callum makes a triple bogey on his fifth hole, and fights his way back to a three-under par round,” Bermel said. “Harry eagles his last hole, and shot four-under, which virtually sealed the win. Ben bounced back today, and Luke shot under par and had another solid event. I thought (Associate Head Coach Chris Wilson) did a great job working the par-threes, and some other critical holes.”

The Jayhawks will return to the course for their fourth tournament of the fall when they travel to Houston for the Big 12 Match Play Championships, beginning Oct. 11.