🥎 Jayhawks Win First Fall Ball Game of 2023

Pitching, offense and defense led the way for the Jayhawks as they led the whole way, until inclement weather canceled the game in the fifth inning.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball team kicked off its 2023 fall ball season victorious with a win over Johnson County Community College an exhibition game at Arrocha Ballpark as KU managed eight strikeouts in the first four innings.

"I really liked our approach tonight, especially in the box. We took the field with a lot of confidence and had a really good presence. We had 12 walks and got some really clutch hits. Ashlyn Anderson getting the double with three RBI was huge early on. I think Bruno gave us a really good start and I loved her presence in the circle tonight. I thought she looked really confident and we're hoping to continue to get that as we move forward."

Bruno opened the contest striking out the side. The offense answered, as the Jayhawks drew four straight walks to start the bottom half of the first before Ashlyn Anderson doubled to right center, clearing the bases for three RBI. Savanna DesRochers followed with a near identical double, guiding Anderson home. Kansas made it back to the top of their lineup with an RBI single from Presley Limbaugh which marked the five runs per inning rule.

DesRochers collected her second hit of the night in the third, followed by an Aynslee Linduff shot to left center, good enough to bring in pinch-runner Kadence Stafford. Angela Price followed with an RBI single before a 30-minute weather delay.

The game resumed with left-handed Anna Soles making her Jayhawk debut in the top of fourth inning, picking up the last two outs with a strikeout and a putout. Two overthrow errors by the Cavaliers, a Gee RBI and a fielder’s choice that scored Anderson extended the lead to 11-0. The fourth ended with an RBI by Flanagan as Kansas hit the five-run limit again.

The last four runs of the game were scored in the bottom of fifth from a Purvis RBI, a wild pitch that scored Price and a JCCC fielding error, concluding the contest due to inclement weather at.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Wichita State to take on the Shockers in a fall ball doubleheader Sunday starting at 1 p.m. CT at Wilkins Stadium.