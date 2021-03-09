🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Wrap Up 2nd Round in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Kansas Men’s Golf program is in 12th place at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic after two days of competition. The Jayhawks are two strokes away from cracking the top 10 of the 20-team field.

The tournament will wrap up Wednesday with the final 18 holes.

On Tuesday, the Jayhawks battled tough, windy conditions at San Diego Country Club. William Duquette and Luke Kluver each posted the low round of the day for Kansas with matching 75s.

Duquette is tied for 13th overall at +1, while Kluver is in the top 20, tied for 19th at +2. Of the 112 golfers in the field, only five broke par in Tuesday’s second round. The average score on Tuesday was 77.10, one day after it was 74.74.

“Really tough conditions today, and we just didn’t respond,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Obviously it was tough for everyone, and not just the Jayhawks. We had some careless mistakes, and we paid dearly. I thought Luke and William played solid, but we had nothing behind them.”

Duquette, who is only two shots outside of the top five, had four birdies in Tuesday’s round. He picked those up on holes No. 7, 12, 16 and 17. His 75 on Tuesday followed an opening-round 70 on Monday.

Kluver, who shot a one-under 71 in the first round, was five-over on his round with just two holes to play. But Kluver eagled the 563-yard par-five eighth (his 17th hole) to get back to +3 for his round. Kluver also had an eagle on No. 14 on Monday and is one of just two players in the field with two eagles for the tournament.

Ben Sigel is tied for 63rd at +9 after two rounds. Harry Hillier and Zach Sokolosky are both tied for 78th at +11. Sokolosky had four birdies in his round Tuesday and shot a 77 to card the best score behind Kluver and Duquette.

Kansas will wrap up competition on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will tee off beginning at 9:10 a.m., CST.

“Tomorrow is going to be another grind,” Bermel said. “The forecast calls for rain and wind. We need to be tough as nails on Wednesday.”