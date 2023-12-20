🏀 Kansas Closes Out Non-Conference Play Wednesday vs. Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks look to close out non-conference play on a high note when they host former conference rival Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak after defeating Central Arkansas 69-48 on Saturday. KU is 4-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and winners of 12-straight home games, which is the second-longest active home winning streak in the Big 12 (Texas Tech: 13).

The win over UCA came with some historical significance as Kansas was led in scoring by Zakiyah Franklin and Ryan Cobbins, who both scored 11 points. Franklin is now 10th in career scoring at Kansas with 1,645 career points, while Cobbins reached a pair of milestones, scoring her 1,000th career point and grabbing her 500th career rebound during the game.

This will be the fifth home game of the season for Kansas and the second of a three-game homestand, the Jayhawks’ longest of the season.

Wednesday’s game will be the 86th all-time meeting between Kansas and Nebraska in women’s basketball. Last season, the Jayhawks and Huskers met twice, splitting both games. The first meeting was played last December in Lincoln, with Nebraska prevailing 85-79 in triple overtime. KU got a rematch in the Super 16 round of the WNIT and defeated the Huskers 64-55 en route to claiming the 2023 WNIT Championship.

Four starters for Kansas are averaging better than 10 points per game through the first nine games of the season, with Wyvette Mayberry sitting just outside of double-figures with 9.8 points per game. The group of S’Mya Nichols, Mayberry, Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson have accounted for 83.0% of KU’s total points scored this season.

Nichols has taken over as KU’s leading scorer following her scoring outburst two weeks ago, which earned her Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. The freshman is averaging 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and has scored in double-figures eight times in the first 10 games of her collegiate career. Nichols leads the team with 28 assists after posting a career-high six in the win over Central Arkansas.

Jackson recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 33rd of her career after finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds against UCA. Her six double-doubles ranks 11th nationally and is second in the Big 12. Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game, while nearly averaging a double-double with 9.9 rebounds per contest. Jackson is now five rebounds away from 800 for her career and 31 away from moving into the Top 10 in career rebounds at Kansas.

Franklin has reached double figures in scoring in each of the past seven games, including 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range against Central Arkansas. Franklin is fourth on the team at 10.9 points per game for the season. She moved into the Top 10 in career scoring at Kansas in the game, joining Kersgieter, who is currently ninth on the all-time scoring list at KU with 1,666 career points.

Up Next

Kansas concludes its longest homestand of the season on Saturday, Dec. 30 as the Jayhawks open Big 12 Conference play against West Virginia. That game will tip off at 12 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Kansas split a pair of games against the Mountaineers last season, defeating WVU at home, 77-58.