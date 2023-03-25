👟 Kansas Competes at Shocker Spring Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks competed at the Wichita State Shocker Spring Invitational on Saturday, stringing together various solid performances throughout the meet.

On the women’s side, Lauren Heck took second overall in the heptathlon with 4729 points to kick things off.

The Kansas representation in the women’s 3000 M was strong as well, with Tori Wingrove taking 4th place overall with a 10:17.23 time, Makenna Anderson taking 6th (10:23.81) and Caroline Burrow taking seventh (10:42.04).

This women’s pole vault group had a great showing, with Samantha Van Hoecke winning the event, clearing 3.90m (12-9.50 ft.) Kade Joslin took third with 3.75m (12-3.50 ft.) and Gabby Hoke was fourth, 3.60m (11-9.75 ft.) Avery Brooks rounded things out in fifth with 3.60m (11-9.75 ft.)

The jumps squad saw Charli Foreman taking fifth place in the long jump by jumping 5.51m (18’1.75 ft.), while Clare Fallon placed second overall in the women’s triple jump with 11.97m (39-3.25 ft.)

Brenna Schwada placed 14th, jumped 5.01m (16-5.25 ft.)

In the 100M hurdles, Kaycee McCoy took second place with a time of 14.30, while Ashley Wallace placed third by a time of 14.49.

In the women’s 800M, Kansas was well represented, with Elle Williams placing fourth (2:20.20), Evann Seratte placing fifth (2:20.39), Samantha Whittlesey in eighth (2:26.04) and Faten Laribi rounding things out in 10th (2:30.27)

In the 200M, Satanya Wright placed third overall with her 25.15 time, while Tiara Anderson placed 26.10 and Amriah Mathews placed 11th with her 28.01.

Alyson Moore ran the 1500M and took 14th place with a time of 5:02.89.

In the 100M, Satanya Wright placed 6th by running a 12.45.

To cap off the women’s side of things, Addison Brooks won the 400M Hurdles with a 1:02.08.

The men showed well across a variety of events as well, with the pole vault being the strongest group as well.

Kansas swept the Top 5 spots in the event, with Ashton Barkdull taking first with a 5.25m (17-2.75), Jake Friedel in second with 5.00m (16-4.75) and Bradey Koolen coming up third with 4.90m (16-0.75 ft.), clearing the same bar as fourth place Anthony Meacham. Andrew Saloga rounded things out for the Jayhawks in fifth place with a 4.75m (15-7 ft.)

In the men’s 800M, Marcus Freeman Jr. placed eighth (1:57.23) while Lars Elsbrend was right behind him in ninth (1:57.31). Tylen Ashini placed 12th (1:58.89).

In the men’s 1500M, Sawyer Schmidt took 8th place with a time of 4:00.47.

The men’s 3000M Steeple was a good one for the Jayhawks as well, with Gabe Birkmeier winning the event with a 9:31.79 and Christopher Stone taking the runner up slot with a 9:47.21. Treason True was right on their heels, placing fourth with a 10:12.02

In the 3000M, Logan Read placed 15th with a time of 8:48.48.

Zachary Biel took third place in the men’s high jump with a 1.93m (6-4 ft.)

In the men’s 400m dash, Ethan Fogle placed second with a time of 48.60.

In the men’s 100M Mateo Vargas ran a 10.71 to place 5th overall.

Jameir Colbert placed third overall in the 400m Hurdles with a time of 53.65.

To wrap up the men’s side of things, Mateo Vargas placed 5th with his 22.01 200M time.

Up next, the Jayhawks will head to three different meets from March 29-April 1. Different groups will head to the Texas Relays, the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Classic in the upcoming weekend.