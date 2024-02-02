⛳ Kansas Continues Spring Play at UCF Challenge

Tournament: UCF Challenge

Course: Eagle Creek Country Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,367

When: Feb. 3-6, 2024

Participating Teams: Central Arkansas, Charleston, #51 Iowa State, #46 KANSAS, #57 Kent State, #34 Kentucky, #48 Miami, #29 Michigan State, #62 Nebraska, #36 North Texas, #14 Northwestern, Old Dominion, Penn State, #52 Texas Tech, #13 UCF, #28 North Carolina, UNCW and #37 Virginia Tech

Live Stats: Golfstat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kansas Women’s Golf is set to compete against a loaded 18-team field at the UCF Challenge, a 54-hole event hosted at Eagle Creek Country Club in Orlando, Florida Feb. 3-6.

Due to inclement weather in the Orlando area, play has been rescheduled to start on Saturday, Feb. 3 and will consist of a shotgun start beginning at 11:15 a.m. CT. Sunday’s competition has been cancelled and the second round will resume on Monday, Feb. 5 with a to be determined shotgun start time. The third and final round will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 6, with a 7:45 a.m. CT shotgun start.

Under third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle, the Jayhawks rewrote the history books at last year’s UCF Challenge, finishing eighth and setting a 54-hole program record (-12, 852). Kansas was led by a pair of top-20 finishes from juniors Lauren Clark (T17, -6) and Jordan Rothman (T20, -5).

“We’re extremely excited to head back to Orlando and play at the same course as last year,” said Kuhle. “We love the course layout and believe there are a lot of great opportunities for birdies.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of senior Hanna Hawks, juniors Lily Hirst, Clark, Rothman and freshman Lyla Louderbaugh. Junior Johanna Ebner will compete as an individual for Kansas.

“It’s cool to play an event in the hometown of one of your players,” Kuhle added. “Lauren (Clark) knows the course well and is extremely confident on this course, so she will be in our lineup this week.”

The Jayhawks opened its spring season on Jan. 22 at the Match in the Desert, an 18-hole event hosted by Kansas in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. In a five-team field loaded with top-25 ranked programs, Kansas finished fifth with a team score of five-under led by top-10 finishes from Clark (T6, -3) and Hirst (T6, -3).

“We’re very confident in our five players this week and look forward to posting some low numbers,” said Kuhle.

Fans can follow the UCF Challenge with live scoring provided by Golfstat, as well as live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.