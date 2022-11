🏊‍♀️ Kansas Defeats Nebraska in Jayhawks for a Cure Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ย The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 157-143 on Saturday afternoon at Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks have won their first three meets to begin the year.

โ€œOverall, we definitely swam better that I thought. Weโ€™re in the middle of a three week, rough training phase right now. You never know what youโ€™re going to get on Saturday,โ€ said Head Coach Clark Campbell. โ€œThey did great. We had some folks that were off, but theyโ€™ve done well this week with the training, which is the most important thing. So many came in and really raced with a lot of heart and pride.โ€

In the first event of the afternoon, the Kansas relay team of sophomore Lezli Sisung, super-senior Kaitlyn Witt, freshman Lydia Lafferty and sophomore Claire Hyatt won the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.82.

Junior Ellie Wehrmann secured the top spot in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.06, beating the competition by 0.91 seconds. Sisung continued her strong start as she raced to first place in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 55.97 seconds. In the next event, freshman Molly Robinson won the 100 yard breaststroke by only .05 second with a time of 1:05.53.

In the 50 yard freestyle event, Kansas claimed all three of the top spots. Senior Autumn Looney led the way, finishing with a time of 24.37 seconds. Wehrmann then claimed her second victory of the meet, finishing with a time of 52.06 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle event. In the 200 yard backstroke, Sisung secured her third victory of the meet with a time of 2:04.06.

In the diving portion of the meet, freshman Lize van Leeuwen continues her stretch of dominance, winning the three meter event with a score of 301.65 and the one meter event with a score of 268.05. Freshman Gabriela San Juan Carmona finished second and qualified for the NCAA Zone Cut 3 Meter diving event with a score of 299.48. Leeuwen has already qualified, when she won the three meter diving event at the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks diving team will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Invite on November 17-19. The Kansas swimming squad will be back at action for the Kansas Classic at Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas on November 18-20.