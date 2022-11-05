🏊‍♀️ Kansas Defeats Nebraska in Jayhawks for a Cure Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 157-143 on Saturday afternoon at Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks have won their first three meets to begin the year.

“Overall, we definitely swam better that I thought. We’re in the middle of a three week, rough training phase right now. You never know what you’re going to get on Saturday,” said Head Coach Clark Campbell. “They did great. We had some folks that were off, but they’ve done well this week with the training, which is the most important thing. So many came in and really raced with a lot of heart and pride.”

In the first event of the afternoon, the Kansas relay team of sophomore Lezli Sisung, super-senior Kaitlyn Witt, freshman Lydia Lafferty and sophomore Claire Hyatt won the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.82.

Junior Ellie Wehrmann secured the top spot in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.06, beating the competition by 0.91 seconds. Sisung continued her strong start as she raced to first place in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 55.97 seconds. In the next event, freshman Molly Robinson won the 100 yard breaststroke by only .05 second with a time of 1:05.53.

In the 50 yard freestyle event, Kansas claimed all three of the top spots. Senior Autumn Looney led the way, finishing with a time of 24.37 seconds. Wehrmann then claimed her second victory of the meet, finishing with a time of 52.06 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle event. In the 200 yard backstroke, Sisung secured her third victory of the meet with a time of 2:04.06.

In the diving portion of the meet, freshman Lize van Leeuwen continues her stretch of dominance, winning the three meter event with a score of 301.65 and the one meter event with a score of 268.05. Freshman Gabriela San Juan Carmona finished second and qualified for the NCAA Zone Cut 3 Meter diving event with a score of 299.48. Leeuwen has already qualified, when she won the three meter diving event at the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks diving team will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Invite on November 17-19. The Kansas swimming squad will be back at action for the Kansas Classic at Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas on November 18-20.