⚾ Kansas Drops Both Games of Baylor Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Baylor Bears, 8-2 and 6-2, Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Game One: Kansas 2, Baylor 8

The Kansas Jayhawks (20-15, 2-9 Big 12) lost game one of the doubleheader to Baylor, 8-2.

Baylor (24-11, 5-6 Big 12) struck first in the top of the first inning with a leadoff homerun to take the early 1-0 lead.

The Jayhawks would even the score at one in the bottom of the third off a James Cosentino solo home run to center, his fourth of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Baylor had runners on the corners with just one out. Cyr made an excellent move to first, picked off the runner, and got the batter to fly out to right escaping the inning unharmed.

The Jayhawks took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth after Brett Vosik scored from first on a Blaine Ray single that passed the Baylor centerfielder.

The Bears put up six runs in the top of the fifth added another in the top of the seventh to reach the 8-2 final score.

Kansas nearly cut into the deficit in the bottom of the eighth but were robbed of a run on a diving catch by the left fielder.

Vosik led the way for Kansas offensively. The left fielder went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and one run scored. Cosentino provided the other offense for the Jayhawks with a solo home run.

Ryan Cyr earned the start for Kansas, pitching 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. Cyr was relieved by Stone Hewlett, who pitched a career-high 3.1 innings.

Game Two: Kansas 2, Baylor 6

Kansas dropped game two of the doubleheader against Baylor, 6-2.

Baylor got on the board first in the top of the third with a RBI single and three-run home run. The Jayhawks made an excellent defensive play to get a runner at home to keep the score 4-0.

The Jayhawks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Skyler Messinger reached on an error and was brought around to score by Tom Lichty’s double. Vosik scored on Jack Wagner’s sacrifice fly to deep right field making the score 4-2.

Kansas’ best opportunity to tie the game came in the fifth inning. The Jayhawks had runners on second and third with no outs, and Baylor turned to their bullpen. Jimmy Winston came in and held the Jayhawks scoreless.

Baylor added a run in the sixth and the ninth to make the score 6-2.

Nathan Barry came out of the bullpen and gave the Jayhawks three strong innings, allowing only two hits while recording two strikeouts.

Again, Vosik led the way for Kansas going 2-for-3 from the plate with a run scored. Tavian Josenberger had an extra base hit, along with Lichty who also tallied a RBI.

Cole Larsen pitched through six innings, while recording four strikeouts. Larsen has pitched in six innings in each of his starts this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes the series with Baylor at Hoglund Ballpark, Sunday at noon.