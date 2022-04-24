⚾️ Kansas Falls in Final Game of the Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped the series finale to the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 24-4 in seven innings. Oklahoma took all three games of the series.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Chazz Martinez (3-3)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Ryan Vanderhei (5-3)

Final line: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 4 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when sophomore Tavian Josenberger scored on a double play.

• Oklahoma (25-13) scored nine runs in the second inning and six runs in the third to build a big lead.

• Sophomore Maui Ahuna hit a two-run homer in the third inning and redshirt senior Tom Lichty had an RBI double in the fourth.

• The Sooners added four runs in the fourth inning, two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Kansas (16-23) will travel to Air Force this week for two midweek games beginning on Tuesday. The games will be streamed on the Mountain West Network and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.