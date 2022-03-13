🥎 Kansas Falls in First Game of the Jayhawk Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan – The Kansas softball team fell in its first game of the Jayhawk Invitational, falling 3-1 against Iowa at Arrocha Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas dropped to 7-12 on the season, while Iowa moved to 12-6.

Sophomore Kasey Hamiliton started strong in the circle with a looking strikeout and leaving Iowa scoreless through 4 innings. Iowa struck first in the fifth inning, scoring one, while Kansas remained scoreless.

Senior Shelby Gayre got the bats going for the Jayhawks, registering the first KU hit in the second inning. Gayre went on to go 2-2 in the game.

Kansas gained some momentum in the bottom of the sixth inning, as sophomore Lyric Moore got things started with a single to center, followed by a single by Gayre. Sophomore Savanna DesRochers doubled to bring in Moore and put the Jayhawks on the board, 3-1.

Iowa held the Jayhawks scoreless in the seventh, holding on to win, 3-1.

Moore and Gayre led the offensive for the Jayhawks, with Moore going 2-3 with a double and Gayre went 2-2 both singles.

Up Next

The Jayhawks continue their play in the Jayhawk Invitational, facing off against Wichita State on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup with SEMO at 3 p.m. CT.