⚾ Kansas Falls in Opening Weekend Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the series finale at Whataburger Field, Illinois defeated Kansas 7-1. Despite the loss, Kansas still won the series after earning victories in the first two games of the weekend.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Sam Brady got the start for Kansas on Sunday. After two scoreless innings, Brady ran into some trouble in the third. Illinois put up three runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Kellen Sarver. Brady (3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss in Sunday’s game.

The Jayhawks responded in the bottom of third inning with a run to cut into the deficit. Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger had an RBI single to bring home redshirt junior outfielder Casey Burnham, making the score 3-1.

The Illinois offense was too much though as they scored one run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and one run in the ninth to seal the game.

Redshirt junior third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger had a three-hit day at the plate, while Josenberger went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and walk.

Kansas (2-1) will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, next weekend to face the University of New Orleans in a three-game series at Maestri Field. The series will be available on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Kansas has finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in six of the last seven opening weekends.

• Maui Ahuna hit .500/.538/.750 (6-for-12), with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in three games this weekend.

• Daniel Hegarty made two scoreless appearances this weekend.

• Seven of nine relief pitchers did not allow a run on opening weekend.