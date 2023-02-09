🥎 Kansas Falls Short in Game One of the Candrea Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. – Despite cutting the lead down to one in the top of the seventh, the Jayhawks were unable to complete the comeback against Long Beach State in game one of the Candrea Classic, falling 6-5 on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona.

In the top of the first inning, senior center fielder Shayna Espy and junior designated hitter Savanna DesRochers drew walks, followed by a line drive up the middle from junior catcher Lyric Moore, bringing both runners in to give Kansas a two-run lead. Long Beach State cut down the lead to one in the bottom of the first with a one-run double.

In the bottom of the third, Long Beach State hit back-to-back home runs, taking the lead and extending it to two runs at 4-2 . In the next inning, Long Beach State scored on a one-run single. The Beach were able to get another across the plate, following a walk with bases-loaded to increase its lead to 6-2.

Kansas was able to rally back in the top of the fifth after senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson hit a solo-home run to cut the Beach’s lead to three. Moore followed suit, hitting a solo-shot in the top of the sixth, bringing the lead down to 6-4, in favor of Long Beach State.

Down two runs, Anderson hit another solo-home run to bring the deficit to one run in the top of the seventh. This is the second time Anderson has hit two home runs in a single game during her career (vs. SEMO, Apr. 14, 2022).

UP NEXT

Kansas faces off against North Carolina State at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by a matchup against No. 12 Arizona at 5:00 p.m. CT.