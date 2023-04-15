⚾️ Kansas Falls to K-State 6-1 on Saturday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After the start time of Saturday’s game was moved back four hours due to weather, K-State took down Kansas 6-1 at Hoglund Ballpark. Senior Cole Elvis extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the loss.

K-State (23-14, 8-6 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. For a second straight day, Nick Goodwin hit a two-run home run. The blast to left-center field gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead before KU got to the plate.

The Wildcats added another run in the third inning, also courtesy of the long ball. Kyan Lodice hit a solo homer for his first career home run.

The Jayhawks offense broke through in the fifth. Freshman Cooper Kelly doubled into the gap with one out. Redshirt sophomore Mike Koszewski came up next and dropped down an excellent bunt single on the third base line. K-State fielded the ball and threw it away trying to get Koszewski at first, allowing Kelly to score. The run cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the sixth, Kansas State responded with two runs of its own. After Kansas got the first two batters out, the next five batters reached base, which included four walks, two of which were with the bases loaded. The K-State lead increased to 5-1.

KU began the sixth inning by getting the first two runners on base with a leadoff single by Elvis and junior Janson Reeder getting hit by a pitch. The Jayhawks were unable to convert the threat into any runs as K-State retired the next three batters in order. That was the best threat Kansas would have the remainder of the game. K-State held Kansas to four hits on the night.

Kansas State went on to add an unearned run in the ninth to make the score 6-1.

Junior Sam Ireland started and tossed 5.2 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits. Fellow junior Ethan Bradford allowed two of those runs to score on bases loaded walks. Stone Hewlett and Kolby Dougan followed Bradford and each had scoreless appearances.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: German Fajardo (2-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Sam Ireland (4-4)

Final line: 5.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

NOTES

• Elvis extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

• Jake English pushed his on-base streak to 11 games with a walk.

• Shojinaga had his 11-game hitting streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas (17-17, 5-6 Big 12) looks to win the series finale of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against K-State on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.