⚾ Kansas Falls to No. 24 Oklahoma State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped game two of the series against the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys, 19-0, on Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Cowboys (27-14-1, 10-10 Big 12) opened the game scoring nine runs in the first inning before adding three more in the second. The OSU offense was held scoreless in the third before adding another run in the fourth. Oklahoma State tallied six more runs before Gabriel Sotomayor pitched a scoreless ninth.

OSU’s Justin Campbell pitched a no hitter with Brett Vosik breaking up the perfect game with a walk in the seventh. Tavian Josenberger, Skyler Messinger and Tom Lichty put the ball in play in all of their at bats, forcing the OSU defense to make plays.

Eli Davis earned the start for the Jayhawks (25-23, 4-13 Big 12) and was relieved by Ryan Cyr. Cyr pitched through the second inning before Steve Washilewski pitched the next four, striking out three.

Sam Brady was on the mound for two innings prior to Sotomayor’s scoreless ninth.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks and Cowboys conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m., at Hoglund Ballpark.