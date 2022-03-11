⚾️ Kansas Finishes Its Road Trip with the First Pitch Invitational

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Opponent Fri. 5 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (0-2, 6.06) Western Carolina – RHP Zebby Matthews (0-2, 5.09) Sat. 5 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-1, 3.31) Cincinnati – RHP Zach Segal (0-0, 4.15) Sun. 12 p.m. CT RHP Kolby Dougan (0-0, 4.50) Michigan State – RHP Ryan Szczepaniak (2-0, 2.92)



GREENVILLE, S.C. — The final leg of an 11-day, eight-game road trip will wrap up this weekend when the Kansas Jayhawks play Western Carolina, Cincinnati and Michigan State in the First Pitch Invitational at Fluor Field. The Jayhawks are 3-2 through the first five games of the trip.

Kansas (6-6) is riding a three-game winning streak heading into the weekend after defeating Illinois in the final game of the Cambria College Classic on Sunday and then completing a two-game midweek sweep of Charleston Southern.

On Wednesday at Charleston Southern, KU saw its offense break out for a 13-1 victory. The Jayhawks hit five home runs in the contest, their most since the 2019 season.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and freshman outfielder Chase Jans each hit two home runs in the game. They are the first Kansas duo to have two home runs in the same game since at least 2000. Jans was also making his first career start.

Josenberger’s two home runs were quite unique as he hit his first one as a righty and his second as a lefty. He became the first Jayhawk with home runs from both sides of the plate since Josh Dimmick vs. Oklahoma State on April 3, 1996.

This weekend, sophomore right-handed pitcher Kolby Dougan will be handed the ball on Sunday. Dougan will be making his first career start.

All three games this weekend will be live streamed for free on the Greenville Drive’s YouTube channel and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its stretch of 16 consecutive road games with a trip to Springfield, Missouri, to play a midweek game against Missouri State and then head to Terre Haute, Indiana, for a three-game series against Indiana State.