⛳️ Kansas Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh Wins U.S. Girls’ Junior Qualifying

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas women’s golf incoming freshman Lyla Louderbaugh shot an even-par 70 to win the U.S. Girls’ Junior Qualifying at Indian Hills Country Club Monday in Mission Hills, Kansas.

With the victory, Louderbaugh will now compete in the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior, July 17-22, at Eisenhower Golf Club, Blue Course, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on the United State Air Force Academy campus. This will be the first time a military course has hosted at USGA event. A total of 156 individuals will participate in the U.S. Girls’ Junior event.

From Buffalo, Missouri, Louderbaugh outplayed 16 other competitors at Indian Hill CC to qualify for the U.S. Girls’ Junior. She carded three birdies on the back nine shooting a 37-33.

A national honors society student, Louderbaugh collected many athletic honors during her high school career including the 2021 Missouri Junior Player of the Year.

At Springfield Catholic High School, Louderbaugh was part of four conference and district championship teams in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. As well as three state championship teams in 2019, 2020, 2021. Lounderbaugh was also declared four-time All-state, All-Conference and All-District in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.